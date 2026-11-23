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Russian attacks damaged the power transmission line from the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant, leaving Odesa without electricity. This was reported to Forbes Ukraine by a top manager of one of the energy companies on condition of anonymity, reports UNN.

Details

During the enemy strikes, three pylons of a high-voltage line operated by "Ukrenergo", connecting the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant with Odesa, were damaged, says a top manager of one of the energy companies.

"Over the weekend, the city had no power source," he explains.

The situation was partially stabilized, says the top manager. According to him, restoring the damaged pylons may take up to three weeks.

Context

As the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, noted in the morning, "the last two days have been a trial for Odesa. Due to the enemy strike on the region's energy infrastructure, the city was left without electricity, heat, and water." However, energy workers have already been working for the second day to restore power supplies.

The situation is improving not only with regard to electricity supplies. Water supplies have been restored in Odesa, Serhii Krasilenko, deputy head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, said on the air of one of the television channels on November 23. "Thanks to backup power, water supplies have already been restored in all districts of Odesa," Krasilenko said.

Russia is striking the main power transmission lines from nuclear power plants; Odesa is facing a critical electricity situation

The operation of educational institutions that had switched to remote learning is also being restored.

"Our energy workers are true heroes. They work day and night, and today heat has already begun returning to Odesa's educational institutions. Schools and kindergartens where heat supplies were restored today will operate as usual tomorrow, November 24. Check with your school or kindergarten for information regarding your institution," the Odesa City Council stated.

At the same time, according to the Odesa City Council, as of the morning of November 23, the city's electric public transport service had been temporarily suspended. Changes have been made to the schedules of social buses. The number of social routes has been increased.