There is information from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense regarding updated Russian strike plans, and there are corresponding tasks for the military. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this on November 23 following a staff meeting on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes, updating information on the situation across the regions, UNN writes.

There was a briefing by the Main Intelligence Directorate on updated Russian strike plans, and there are corresponding tasks for the military. We discussed this with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and I am counting on the FULL implementation of the designated defensive tasks - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

The energy situation amid Russian strikes

"First — Odesa and the region. The situation has been extremely difficult for several days due to strikes on power lines and substations. The Russians deliberately wait and attack the lines again after they have been restored, and search for alternative energy supply routes in order to destroy them. We are countering this," Zelenskyy reported.

According to him, "we discussed with the energy minister and other government officials accelerating repairs."

"There were also briefings on the situation in Dnipro and the region, Kharkiv region, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Poltava region, Sumy, Konotop, and other cities and communities in Sumy region, as well as Chernihiv region. We separately discussed the challenges and deployment of forces in Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. I thank all the repair crews, everyone who is actually working around the clock to restore services," Zelenskyy said.

Separately, Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported on social media about the new Russian strikes.

"Since yesterday evening, the Russians have been attacking railway, energy, and civilian infrastructure. The consequences have been recorded in twelve regions and Kyiv," the Prime Minister said and listed the following:

"In Dnipro, the enemy struck the railway station grounds. Passenger carriages were damaged; one person was injured;

"The Russians also attacked a railway station in Zhytomyr region, and in the morning — a locomotive depot in Kharkiv";

"In Kharkiv region, electrical substations and power lines came under attack. In Kharkiv, a Russian drone hit a hotel. In Lozova, 11 people were injured as a result of the morning attacks";

"In the morning, the Russians killed three people in Zaporizhzhia. A hospital was also damaged in the city";

"In Kramatorsk, a drone attacked an evacuation vehicle: two people were killed and four injured";

"In Nikopol, a person was killed as a result of artillery shelling, and a vocational lyceum was damaged in the city";

"There is damage to civilian infrastructure in Kyiv, Sumy, Odesa, Vinnytsia, and Poltava regions;

"In Kyiv, drone debris fell on the grounds of educational institutions".

"In total, six people have been killed since the evening, and another 32 injured, including one child. Emergency and rescue operations are ongoing at the site of yesterday's Russian strike on a five-story residential building in Kyiv region's Vyshhorod district. The death toll has risen to 11," the Prime Minister said.

Logistics in Kyiv

"There was a briefing on logistics operations in Kyiv, namely on providing the city with additional transport and guaranteeing uninterrupted transport operations during power outages and after Russian strikes," the President said.

Delays in Patriot interceptors

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Defense of Ukraine have received personal assignments regarding communication with partners in order to accelerate the delivery of air defense systems. There are specific countries that can help, and more prompt deliveries to Ukraine are needed. It is important to overcome the delays in the delivery of PAC-2 and PAC-3 interceptors from the United States as well," Zelenskyy stressed.

"Glory to Ukraine!" the President concluded.

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