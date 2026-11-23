Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN correspondent

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and SAP Head Oleksandr Klymenko are being summoned again to a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Temporary Investigative Commission on investigating possible violations of Ukrainian legislation in the defense sector, anti-corruption legislation, and compliance with human rights and freedoms during martial law. This time, they are being invited to choose a convenient date themselves. MP Oleksii Honcharenko, head of the commission, said this, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

The MP emphasized that the repeated invitation to the heads of NABU and SAP is not an attempt to put pressure on the anti-corruption bodies.

I want to immediately draw attention to the fact that what we are doing today is in no way an attack on NABU and SAP. I was one of the 13 MPs who voted last year against the notorious law stripping NABU and SAP of their independence. But independence does not mean a lack of accountability. We are summoning the NABU director and the head of SAP here not to give them any instructions, but to ask them questions whose answers the entire country should hear. This is very important - Honcharenko said.

He emphasized that the commission insists on the need to hear the heads of the anti-corruption bodies and other invited individuals.

I am addressing you once again, now through the media, and our commission will also officially reach out today, and we are again inviting SAP Head Oleksandr Klymenko, NABU Director Semen Kryvonos, NABU detective Ruslan Mahomedrasulov, former SBU Head Vasyl Maliuk, and former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko to our meeting. Out of respect for the institutions they represent or represented, or for their combat experience and achievements, we are giving them the opportunity to choose the date themselves. I am announcing the following dates of our meetings now: November 25, December 7, and December 11. You can choose any of these dates, and we will note it in our letter; there is enough time not to plan new trips to some new, very important countries, not to schedule important international meetings, and even, with all due respect, to return from the combat zone to the city of Kyiv in order to devote several hours to the Parliament of Ukraine and the people of Ukraine who elected this Parliament - the MP said.

Context

On November 18, Major General of the SBU Serhii Duka spoke at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Temporary Investigative Commission on investigating possible violations of Ukrainian legislation in the defense sector, anti-corruption legislation, and compliance with human rights and freedoms during martial law. He stated that the “Carthage-2” case, in which he is involved, is revenge against him by NABU and SAP, and called for the heads of the anti-corruption bodies to be summoned to a meeting of the commission.

After that, the head of the commission, MP Oleksii Honcharenko, said that NABU Director Semen Kryvonos, SAP Head Oleksandr Klymenko, NABU detective Ruslan Mahomedrasulov, as well as former SBU Head Vasyl Maliuk and former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, were being summoned to a meeting of the commission on November 23 at 12:00.

However, all five invitees ignored the commission’s meeting. And NABU became the only body that did not even inform the commission, either through working or official channels, of the reasons for Kryvonos and Mahomedrasulov’s absence.