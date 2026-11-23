U.S. President Donald Trump said he could order strikes on Iran after the New Year if the sides fail to reach an agreement. Fox News reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to the White House chief, the current diplomatic talks with Tehran are meaningless. At the same time, Iranian negotiators are "dragging out" the process.

They are acting more aggressively now than before the elections. ... All they do is talk; they just keep talking - Trump said.

He added that if Tehran attempts to resist the U.S. naval blockade, "they will all end up at the bottom of the sea, just like the rest of their fleet will."

Recall

The day before, Iran claimed that its air defense forces had allegedly damaged a U.S. F-16 fighter jet over the Persian Gulf, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing.

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) categorically denied this information, stressing that no U.S. aircraft had come under attack.

The United States has imposed sanctions on four Iranian oil brokers