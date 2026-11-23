The number of people killed as a result of the attack on the settlement of Dymer in Kyiv region has risen to seven. This was reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, rescuers recovered the body of another person from beneath the rubble.

In Dymer, rescuers recovered the body of another person from beneath the rubble. The death toll has risen to seven. Behind each such report is a human life, a family, and irreparable pain. I express my sincere condolences to everyone who has lost their relatives and loved ones. Rescuers continue the search and rescue operation - Tkachenko wrote.

Background

Dymer is a settlement in Vyshhorod district, Kyiv region. In addition to agricultural enterprises and small-scale food-processing facilities, Dymer is home to a garment factory. The industrial sector is represented by several metal-processing enterprises.

There was also an enterprise on the territory of the settlement specializing in the production of window profiles. It operated on the premises of a former inter-district agricultural machinery repair enterprise. As a result of the Russian invasion, the plant's facilities were destroyed.

"I’m David, don’t rush, I’m fine" — details emerge about the rescue of a 7-year-old boy from under the rubble in Dymer