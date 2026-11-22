Large-scale power outages occurred in temporarily occupied Crimea, affecting dozens of settlements in various parts of the peninsula. Feodosia, Dzhankoi and Yevpatoria were partially left without electricity, while power supply disruptions were recorded in at least 9 districts. This was reported by the occupation-run enterprise Krymenergo, writes UNN.

Details

According to local sources, the outages affected the Bilohirsk, Pervomaisk, Kirovsk, Rozdolne, Sak, Dzhankoi, Sovietsky and Bakhchysarai districts.

In particular, electricity was cut off in more than 15 settlements in Dzhankoi District, including Izumrudne, Armiiske, Bolotne, Zarichne, Pobiedne and other villages.

In Rozdolne District, Berezivka, Zymyne, Krasnoarmiiske, Chekhove, Orlivka and a number of other settlements were left without electricity.

Electricity supply promised to be restored in occupied Crimea

The occupation-run enterprise Krymenergo confirmed numerous emergency power outages.

According to the company, large cities on the peninsula, including Feodosia, Dzhankoi and Yevpatoria, were also partially blacked out.

In addition, reports of new outages are coming from Sovietsky, Bakhchysarai and Pervomaisk districts.

The occupation authorities' energy workers said they planned to restore electricity supplies within 3 hours.

At the same time, local information resources claim that the power disruptions collectively affected more than half of Crimea. There is currently no independent confirmation of the scale of the outages.

Russia has acknowledged logistical problems for the first time due to the destruction of the Crimean Bridge