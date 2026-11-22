Shooting in central Ivano-Frankivsk: two people injured
Kyiv • UNN
Shots were fired near a café during a conflict. A 34-year-old man was wounded in the leg, while another participant sustained facial injuries.
On the evening of November 21, a shooting occurred in central Ivano-Frankivsk, injuring two people. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, UNN reports.
Details
According to law enforcement officials, the incident occurred near a café on the “sto-metrivka”—a pedestrian section of Nezalezhnosti Street—between three men. During the conflict, a shot was fired, injuring a 34-year-old man from Ivano-Frankivsk in the leg.
A joint police and National Guard patrol that was patrolling the city center immediately responded to the sound. The police called paramedics, who hospitalized the injured man
Another participant in the conflict, a 27-year-old local resident, was taken to the district police department. He was found to have sustained bodily injuries to the face.
Law enforcement officers also found what was likely a traumatic weapon at the scene. Investigators are determining what started the altercation and under what circumstances the weapon was used.
Reminder
A former deputy head of one of the district Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers in the Kyiv region was notified of suspicion after he shot a serviceman in the leg during a conflict.