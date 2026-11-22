On the evening of November 21, a shooting occurred in central Ivano-Frankivsk, injuring two people. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, UNN reports.

Details

According to law enforcement officials, the incident occurred near a café on the “sto-metrivka”—a pedestrian section of Nezalezhnosti Street—between three men. During the conflict, a shot was fired, injuring a 34-year-old man from Ivano-Frankivsk in the leg.

A joint police and National Guard patrol that was patrolling the city center immediately responded to the sound. The police called paramedics, who hospitalized the injured man — the police statement said.

Another participant in the conflict, a 27-year-old local resident, was taken to the district police department. He was found to have sustained bodily injuries to the face.

Law enforcement officers also found what was likely a traumatic weapon at the scene. Investigators are determining what started the altercation and under what circumstances the weapon was used.

Reminder

A former deputy head of one of the district Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers in the Kyiv region was notified of suspicion after he shot a serviceman in the leg during a conflict.