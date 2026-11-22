"Cancer really does change a person": Princess Kate speaks candidly about her battle with cancer
Kyiv • UNN
Princess Kate spoke about the physical and psychological effects of cancer. She stressed that recovery continues even after treatment has ended.
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, shared her personal experiences after battling cancer in a new documentary film, "Heal," being produced by the BBC. She spoke about how the illness changed her physically and psychologically, as well as why recovery does not end with treatment. BBC reports, UNN writes.
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Cancer really does change a person. It changes your body, changes you physically, but there is a much deeper side to how a diagnosis changes you from within
The film features previously unreleased footage showing Kate tackling the challenging "Three Peaks" mountain route, which involves climbing the highest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales in a single day.
How the princess’s life changed after her illness
In March 2024, Kate announced that she had cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy. In January 2025, she announced that she was in remission.
The princess stressed that even after treatment ends, patients go through difficult periods and are not always able to quickly return to their normal lives.
Healing is a journey that must be completed
Kate also said that she did not follow the tradition of symbolically ringing a bell after completing treatment.
Her brother, James Middleton, suggested that the mountain hike and the documentary film became symbols of recovery for her.
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