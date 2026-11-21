The United States is working to scale up humanitarian arrangements between Ukraine and Russia following the evacuation of residents from the occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region. President Donald Trump called the operation a success and said that the sides are working on a broader format for such arrangements. He said this in an interview with Fox News, UNN reports.

Details

Commenting on the evacuation, Trump called the outcome positive and emphasized that the temporary ceasefire made it possible to evacuate people from populated areas.

"It was wonderful. It was a truce. People were evacuated from cities and populated areas, which probably saved their lives. Now we are working on a larger-scale version of this," the U.S. president said.

Trump also highly praised the efforts of First Lady Melania Trump aimed at establishing contacts between Moscow and Kyiv.

Recall

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump expressed hope that Ukraine and Russia would be able to agree on a new ceasefire by Christmas. According to her, negotiations between the sides are already underway, and an agreement could be reached fairly quickly if there is the political will.