On Sunday, November 22, light sleet is expected in the western and northern regions of Ukraine. No significant precipitation is forecast in the rest of the country. The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reports this, UNN writes.

Details

According to meteorologists’ forecast, sleet is possible in the northeast of the country at night, and in the western and northern regions during the day.

Cloudy with clear spells. Light sleet at night in the northeast of the country and during the day in the western and northern regions; no significant precipitation in the rest of the country — the statement reads.

Winds will be southwesterly, at 7–12 m/s. In the western regions, gusts of 15–20 m/s are expected in some places during the day.

The air temperature will be from +2° to -4° at night and +0…+5° during the day. It will be warmer in the south and southeast of the country: +2…+8° at night and during the day.

Cloudy weather with clear spells is also expected in Kyiv and the Kyiv region. No significant precipitation is expected at night, while light sleet will fall during the day.

In the Kyiv region, the temperature will be from +2° to -3° at night and +0…+5° during the day. In the capital, it will be around 0° at night, while during the day the air will warm up to +2…+4°.

A cold spell is approaching Ukraine: rain, sleet, and icy conditions