Participants in the UN COP31 climate summit in Turkey continued negotiations for an extra day due to the lack of agreement on combating global warming. The biggest disputes were sparked by the draft final agreement, which did not even mention the need to reduce the use of fossil fuels. Associated Press reports, UNN writes.

Details

The two-week conference in Antalya was scheduled to end on Friday, November 20, but the delegations were unable to agree on a final document.

Environmental activists and representatives of a number of countries criticized the proposed agreement because it lacked specific steps to reduce the use of coal, oil, and gas.

Why countries cannot reach an agreement

Scientists warn that without a substantial reduction in emissions, the world risks exceeding the 1.5°C warming limit set by the Paris Agreement compared with the pre-industrial period.

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At the same time, the countries most vulnerable to climate change are demanding that wealthy nations increase financial assistance to address the consequences of natural disasters.

An additional problem was the absence of direct participation by several of the largest polluters, including the United States.

Despite the continuation of the negotiations, the summit participants have so far shown no willingness to agree on a specific plan to phase out fossil fuels.

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