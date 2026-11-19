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The powerful El Niño phenomenon this year is further worsening the already difficult situation of the most vulnerable countries, whose representatives are taking part in this week’s COP31 talks. So far, these negotiations offer no reason to hope that the funds these countries urgently need to limit the scale of the damage will be provided, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

The impact of El Niño—a natural weather phenomenon—is being intensified by anthropogenic climate change. The current episode is expected to be one of the strongest ever recorded, reaching its peak in early 2027.

A strong El Niño could raise inflation in the US by 1 percentage point in 2027 – Fed

The media outlet notes that the phenomenon has already led to reduced corn harvests in Central America, anchovy catches in Peru, and rice and sugar-cane production in Asia. Meanwhile, forecasters are predicting droughts and floods in East African countries.

The United Nations says that providing assistance now is significantly cheaper than waiting until the effects of El Niño fully emerge. At the same time, relatively wealthy countries, constrained by domestic political factors and rising inflation, are in no hurry to increase the amount of aid.

According to the UN, developing countries need around $300 billion a year to adapt to the consequences of climate change and prepare for future climate threats. However, in 2024 they received only $30 billion from public sources and approximately $6 billion from private sources.

During difficult negotiations on financing at the COP31 conference in the Turkish city of Antalya, a provision championed by developing countries was removed from the draft final agreement. They sought to establish an understanding that the previously agreed goal of tripling adaptation financing would in practice mean providing at least $120 billion a year.

Among the agreements reached during the negotiations—which are due to conclude on Friday—are much more modest arrangements, including grants worth approximately $50 million from countries such as Spain and Germany.

This is only a tiny fraction of the funds that experts estimate may be needed.

"Destructive force" of El Niño could cause record temperature rise in the Pacific Ocean - UN

Alvaro Lario, President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development, said that according to the organization’s analysis, El Niño could cause the global economy to lose up to $11 trillion in income over the next few years.

The scale of the current El Niño phenomenon has also changed the nature of discussions on ensuring countries’ climate resilience: attention is now increasingly focused on urgent problems such as food security. "Here, you hear much more about security and food security as the main concern for countries," said Kaveh Zahedi, Director of the Office of Climate Change, Biodiversity and Environment of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.

Higher food prices may push households toward less nutritious food, force farmers to consume seeds intended for the next season, or sell livestock, damaging livelihoods for years.

"El Niño threatens the essentials on which people depend: food on the table, clean water and safe livelihoods," said Alexander De Croo, Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme.

He emphasized the need to act now.

The Pacific Ocean broke records for the duration and intensity of hurricanes due to El Niño

"We have a warning, and we know that early action can protect millions of people and save billions of dollars," he said. "People facing these risks cannot afford to delay."

A UNDP report dated November 10 says that protecting vulnerable households could cost up to $36 billion, compared with $73 billion if governments wait until damage has been done.

Refugees are among the most vulnerable.

Anton Leis Garcia, Assistant High Commissioner for Operations at the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, said that many of them had faced "double injustice" because they had fled conflict but encountered floods or other extreme weather conditions.

According to UNHCR, of the 117 million forcibly displaced people worldwide, 90 million are in countries experiencing extreme weather events.

Following a global reduction in foreign aid caused by the withdrawal of the largest donor, the United States, under President Donald Trump, Garcia said that UNHCR was only one-third funded this year.