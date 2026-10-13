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The Pacific Ocean broke records for the duration and intensity of hurricanes due to El Niño

Kyiv • UNN

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A series of powerful hurricanes in the Pacific Ocean broke records for duration and intensity. Scientists link this to El Niño, warm water and climate change.

The Pacific Ocean broke records for the duration and intensity of hurricanes due to El Niño

According to scientists, a series of extremely powerful hurricanes in the Pacific Ocean has broken the record for the intensity and duration of storms east of the International Date Line. This is being fueled by an especially strong natural phenomenon known as El Niño. CBS News reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to Colorado State University researcher Phil Klotzbach, storm activity remains high. Hurricane Simon is currently raging in the region, and conditions also exist for the formation of another powerful storm. On Tuesday, the Pacific Ocean is expected to tie the record for the number of days with a hurricane, a record that will likely be surpassed soon.

Hurricane Simon off Mexico’s west-central coast. Satellite image from the morning of October 13, 2026. NOAA / National Hurricane Center.

Scientists explain this activity by several factors, the main one being El Niño. This phenomenon weakens vertical wind shear, which usually inhibits storm development. In the Pacific Ocean, winds are predominantly moving in the same direction as the hurricanes, contributing to their intensification.

Water temperature also plays an important role. In the area of the Pacific Ocean where the storms are forming, it is several degrees Fahrenheit above normal. According to University at Albany Professor Kristen Corbosiero, the warming is linked to El Niño. Researcher Kim Wood also noted that water temperatures are affected by climate change caused by the burning of coal, oil, and gas.

At the same time, weather conditions in the Atlantic Ocean have hindered hurricane development. The accumulated cyclone energy index there is less than 18% of normal for this time of year. This year, the Atlantic basin recorded a record-long period without the formation of any hurricanes. The first was Isaias, which formed on October 7.

There has not yet been a single hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean this season due to El Niño11.09.26, 22:56 • 15212 views

The last five hurricanes in the Pacific Ocean—Nolo, Odalys, Polo, Rachel, and Simon—reached major hurricane status, with wind speeds of at least 111 miles per hour. Nolo, Odalys, and Simon reached Category 4, while Polo set a record for the longest time spent as a Category 5 hurricane—two and a half days.

According to scientists, exceptional activity has affected both the eastern and central Pacific. Usually, one of these regions is more active than the other, but in 2026 both are showing high activity due to weaker wind shear, warmer water, and increased humidity.

Meanwhile, an atmospheric disturbance is being observed off the coast of Mexico that, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center, has a 90% chance of developing into Tropical Storm Trudy. It may strengthen later.

Scientists believe that, under the favorable conditions being observed due to El Niño, the formation of new storms in the Pacific Ocean may continue.

Hurricane Simon off Mexico’s west-central coast. Satellite image from the morning of October 13, 2026. NOAA / National Hurricane Center.

El Niño reached record intensity in September — meteorologists reported an anomaly in sea surface temperature09.10.26, 15:37 • 5961 view

Olga Rozgon

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