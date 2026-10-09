El Niño reached record intensity in September — meteorologists reported an anomaly in sea surface temperature

Photo: REUTERS/Enea Lebrun

In September, the El Niño phenomenon reached its highest intensity throughout the entire observation period, adding that there is a 100 percent probability that these conditions will persist during the winter in the Northern Hemisphere. This was reported by the Japan Meteorological Agency, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

According to the agency, the sea surface temperature anomaly in the El Niño monitoring zone in September was +4.0 degrees Celsius (7.2 degrees Fahrenheit), the highest figure since records began in 1949.

The world is preparing for a record-breaking El Niño – scientists have warned of extreme heat, floods and economic losses

Reminder

Economists warn that this year's "super" El Niño weather cycle could cause a serious shock to global food prices that will last until 2028.