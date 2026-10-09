El Niño reached record intensity in September — meteorologists reported an anomaly in sea surface temperature
Kyiv • UNN
Sea surface temperature in the El Niño zone reached +4°C — the highest on record. The Japan Meteorological Agency forecasts that the conditions will persist over the winter.
In September, the El Niño phenomenon reached its highest intensity throughout the entire observation period, adding that there is a 100 percent probability that these conditions will persist during the winter in the Northern Hemisphere. This was reported by the Japan Meteorological Agency, UNN reports, citing Reuters.
Details
According to the agency, the sea surface temperature anomaly in the El Niño monitoring zone in September was +4.0 degrees Celsius (7.2 degrees Fahrenheit), the highest figure since records began in 1949.
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Reminder
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