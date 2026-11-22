U.S. President Donald Trump compared his meeting with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping to the negotiations between the leaders of the anti-Hitler coalition during World War II. The American leader published a historical collage on Truth Social, but apparently confused the dates. This is evidenced by Trump's post on Truth Social, UNN writes.

Details

In the collage, Trump juxtaposed a photograph of his meeting with Putin and Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, China, on November 19 with a picture of the 1943 Tehran Conference, which shows Franklin Roosevelt, Winston Churchill, and Joseph Stalin.

He captioned the post with the words "Great Powers 1945, 2026." Apparently, the U.S. president confused the Tehran Conference with the Yalta Conference, which took place in 1945.

Trump's statements about friendship with Putin drew criticism

In addition to the collage, Trump posted photographs from the summit, calling Putin "My Friend" and Xi Jinping a "Friend."

Trump calls and writes to Kim Jong Un, but he ignores him: what happened to their former "friendship"

Such statements drew criticism from American politicians and European allies. Republican Senator Jim Banks stressed that Russia and China are not friends of the United States, while his fellow party member Rick Scott called Putin a scoundrel.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk also responded to the American president's remarks

God save us from such friends he wrote.

Trump once again called Putin his friend — this time dedicating a separate post to him on Truth Social