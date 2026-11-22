Poland expects increased NATO support after Russian missiles and a drone entered its airspace. The proposals will be presented on November 23 during an extraordinary meeting of the North Atlantic Council in Brussels, reports RMF24, as UNN conveys.

Details

Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said that Warsaw expects a substantial strengthening of its defence capabilities thanks to support from its allies in the North Atlantic Alliance. According to him, the relevant measures should be aimed primarily at strengthening the security of the country's eastern border, which came under threat as a result of Russian air attacks against Ukraine.

In the near future, we will receive powerful support from our NATO allies that will strengthen the protection of our eastern border! On Monday, an extraordinary meeting of the North Atlantic Council will take place at NATO headquarters, where we will present specific proposals and identify new opportunities for action - Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

The head of Poland's defence ministry also said that on November 21 he held talks with the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Alexus Grynkewich. The parties discussed details of possible measures to strengthen Poland's defence. In addition, the minister thanked NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte for the support he had expressed for Warsaw.

What proposals will Poland present to NATO

It is known that the extraordinary meeting of the North Atlantic Council will take place on November 23 at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels. Poland's delegation will be represented by Deputy Minister of National Defence Paweł Zalewski.

As Zalewski said in an interview with RMF FM, the Polish side plans to focus on three key issues related to the recent violation of the country's airspace.

First and foremost, Warsaw intends to present the allies with its own assessment of the circumstances of the incident and explain why Russian aerial objects were able to cross the Polish border. The second issue will be obtaining clear confirmation of political support and solidarity from all NATO states. The third area involves presenting specific proposals to strengthen the air defence of the Alliance's eastern flank.

I will be talking about very specific matters - the Polish deputy defence minister noted.

At the same time, Zalewski declined to disclose technical details of the forthcoming proposals, explaining that such matters cannot be discussed publicly.

At present, Poland does not plan to initiate consultations under Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which provides for consultations among the allies in the event of a threat to the territorial integrity, political independence or security of one of the member states. According to Zalewski, there is no need to use this mechanism because NATO is already taking measures to protect its eastern flank.

After the meeting concludes, its results are expected to be presented by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. At the same time, the Polish side does not expect a separate joint communiqué to be adopted.

Russian missiles and a drone violated Poland's airspace

The reason for convening the extraordinary meeting was the events of November 20, when, during a large-scale Russian attack against Ukraine, three aerial objects crossed Poland's border.

According to Polish authorities, these were two missiles and, presumably, a jet-powered drone. The objects fell in three localities in the southeastern part of the country. In particular, a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile was discovered in Novy-Lipovets in the Lublin Voivodeship. Near the town of Rudnik nad Sanem in the Subcarpathian Voivodeship, another missile reportedly fell, according to preliminary data. In the locality of Mołodycz in the same voivodeship, fragments of an object preliminarily identified as a jet-powered drone were found. According to Polish services, no one was injured as a result of the incidents, and no significant damage was recorded.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed the Russian origin of the objects and suggested that the violation of the airspace could have been a deliberate provocation by Moscow.

What happened today is another manifestation of Russian escalation. Russian objects violated Poland's airspace and fell on Polish territory - Tusk said on November 20.

What particularly drew the attention of the Polish authorities was that one of the Russian objects fell near the area where military exercises were being conducted with the participation of the states of the so-called Coalition of the Willing. The head of the Polish government did not rule out a possible connection between these events. At the same time, no such connection has yet been officially established.

NATO promised to defend every centimeter of Polish territory

During his visit to Warsaw on November 21, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte assured the Polish leadership that the Alliance was ready to guarantee the country's security.

I guarantee that NATO will defend every centimeter of Polish territory - Rutte emphasized.

According to the secretary general, after the violation of airspace, all the circumstances of the incident must be thoroughly established and potential threats to the Alliance's defense system assessed. He said that Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Alexus Grynkewich must determine whether vulnerabilities exist in the deterrence and defense system and, if necessary, propose appropriate changes.

Rutte also confirmed contacts with the Polish prime minister and president regarding the situation that arose following the Russian attack.

NATO is already conducting an operation to protect the eastern flank

Additional security measures may be linked to the expansion of NATO's Eastern Sentry operation ("Eastern Sentinel"), which the Alliance launched in September 2025 following previous violations of Polish airspace by Russian drones. The operation involves strengthening NATO's military presence and defense capabilities on the eastern flank, including through the deployment of aviation, air defense systems, surveillance assets, and advanced anti-drone technologies.

For reference

The North Atlantic Council is NATO's principal decision-making body. It consists of representatives of all the Alliance's member states, who coordinate joint political and security decisions.

Rutte stated that NATO would defend every inch of Poland's territory