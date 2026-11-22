Photo: AP

In Ukraine, on the eve of winter, thousands of families are forced to live in homes damaged by Russian shelling, where wooden boards or tarpaulins have been installed instead of windows. Despite the fact that Ukrainian companies are capable of producing the required number of windows, an acute shortage of installers and high prices are delaying the restoration of homes. Associated Press reports this, writes UNN.

Details

Kyiv resident Oleksandra Horban said that after a missile exploded near her home in October, her family found shards of glass in the apartment for weeks.

The woman even had to throw away her two-year-old son's toys, which were covered in tiny glass fragments.

Even now, we are still finding glass. We can vacuum three times and wash the floor, but these microscopic pieces still remain – she said.

Replacing the windows in the apartment will cost approximately $1,700, while state compensation will have to be awaited for 3–4 months.

Why Ukrainians have to wait months for new windows

According to Mykhailo Orlenko, executive director of the Association of Ukrainian Manufacturers of Transparent Structures, the main problem lies not in production but in the shortage of skilled workers.

Factories can produce windows in approximately 10 working days, but installation is often delayed due to a lack of installation crews.

Over the past year, the cost of installation has at least doubled.

Power outages are making the situation more difficult. Workers have to carry heavy structures up the stairs when the elevators are not working.

To address the labor shortage, a training program was launched in Kyiv, where 26 teenagers are learning the profession of window and facade installer.

Meanwhile, Oleksandra Horban continues to prepare food on a portable gas cylinder and heat her young son's room only when electricity is available

After experiencing the explosion, her two-year-old Viacheslav began calling shelling "bam-bam" and constantly asks his mother whether there will be more.

This is not life; it is survival – the woman admits.

A Russian drone destroyed apartments on all 5 floors of a residential building near Kyiv; people are likely under the rubble.