Former Italian national police chief Gianni De Gennaro died by suicide amid an investigation into alleged obstruction of the case involving the murder of a judge who fought the Sicilian Mafia. The 78-year-old former official denied the accusations, and shortly before his death prosecutors sought to have him placed under house arrest. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

De Gennaro headed the Italian police from 2000 to 2007 and played an important role in combating organized crime, including the “Cosa Nostra” Mafia group.

Less than a week before his death, prosecutors in the Sicilian city of Caltanissetta asked the court to place the former law enforcement official under house arrest.

Investigators suspected him of involvement in attempts to obstruct the establishment of the circumstances surrounding the murder of Judge Paolo Borsellino, who was killed in a car bombing in Palermo in 1992 along with five police officers.

The court rejected the prosecutors’ request, but prosecutors appealed the decision.

What is known about the former official’s final days

According to Italian media reports, De Gennaro was found dead at his country house in Tuscany after relatives were unable to contact him.

Investigators found notes addressed to family members that may have been farewell messages.

The former official’s lawyer, Francesco Bertorotta, said that his client had been deeply distressed by the new investigation and considered the accusations unfair.

He was deeply affected – the defense lawyer said.

The Grosseto Prosecutor’s Office launched a separate investigation on suspicion of incitement to suicide.

The case involving Borsellino’s murder remains one of the most high-profile in Italy’s history. Two months before his death, the Sicilian Mafia also killed Judge Giovanni Falcone, who was a close associate of De Gennaro.

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