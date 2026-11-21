On Sunday, November 22, hourly electricity outage schedules will be in effect throughout the day in some regions of Ukraine. Capacity restriction schedules will be introduced for industrial consumers. Ukrenergo reports this, UNN writes.

Details

Hourly outages ranging from one to 2.5 queues are planned for all categories of consumers.

The restrictions are due to the consequences of Russian attacks on the energy system.

The situation remains difficult in Odesa and Rivne regions. Emergency restoration work is ongoing. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore electricity to consumers as soon as possible — the statement says.

People are advised to check the current outage schedules on the official pages of electricity distribution system operators.

Large-scale power outages are ongoing in Odesa region due to Russian strikes on energy facilities