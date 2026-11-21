On Sunday, outage schedules of up to 2.5 queues will be in effect in some regions of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
On November 22, hourly outage schedules of up to 2.5 queues will be applied in certain regions of Ukraine due to the consequences of Russian strikes on the power system.
On Sunday, November 22, hourly electricity outage schedules will be in effect throughout the day in some regions of Ukraine. Capacity restriction schedules will be introduced for industrial consumers. Ukrenergo reports this, UNN writes.
Details
Hourly outages ranging from one to 2.5 queues are planned for all categories of consumers.
The restrictions are due to the consequences of Russian attacks on the energy system.
The situation remains difficult in Odesa and Rivne regions. Emergency restoration work is ongoing. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore electricity to consumers as soon as possible
People are advised to check the current outage schedules on the official pages of electricity distribution system operators.
Large-scale power outages are ongoing in Odesa region due to Russian strikes on energy facilities21.11.26, 19:49 • 2638 views