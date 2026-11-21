Following massive Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, the electricity supply situation in Odesa region remains difficult. Large-scale power outages are continuing in the region, and the lack of electricity may lead to disruptions in heating and water supplies. This was reported by OVA head Oleh Kiper, writes UNN.

The enemy has been continuously attacking the region’s energy infrastructure for more than a day. The strikes caused damage, including to facilities belonging to NEC "Ukrenergo"" - he noted.

According to Kiper, energy workers managed to partially restore electricity supplies, but new Russian attacks once again complicated the situation.

According to the Ministry of Energy, during the day, power outages are occurring in parts of Odesa district, including Odesa, due to enemy attacks on the main power grids.

In the absence of electricity, the operation of boiler houses and pumping stations may be temporarily suspended. Wherever technically possible, they are being switched to backup power. However, disruptions to heating and water supplies are possible - the OVA head reported.

Repair crews are currently working wherever the security situation allows. Specialists are also developing backup power supply schemes to ensure electricity for consumers.

In Kryvyi Rih, 58 people have already been affected by Russian drone attacks on November 20 — Vilkul