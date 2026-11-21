The number of people affected by Russian drone attacks on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk region on November 20 has increased to 58, including 6 children, three ambulance doctors and State Emergency Service employees who were helping people. This was reported by Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, according to UNN.

Details

Twenty-eight injured people are currently in the city's hospitals, including five children; the youngest girl is only 3 years old. Eleven are in serious condition, and 5 people are in intensive care, including a 17-year-old boy. Doctors are doing everything necessary to save their lives. Condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed - the post says.

He added that the strikes on the city center caused 4 fires, all of which have now been extinguished. About 25 apartment buildings, a hospital, educational institutions, an enterprise, business facilities, a restaurant, garages, ambulances, and many cars belonging to city residents were damaged.

The Russians also attacked the Novopil community in Kryvyi Rih district, damaging infrastructure.

All the necessary services have been working at the site since the evening, throughout the night and now — utility workers, power engineers, heating specialists and gas workers. This made it possible to stabilize the gas situation, launch electric transport — its trolleybus wires had been severed — and make significant progress with the water supply and other matters. But there is still a lot of work to do - Vilkul noted.

Previously

Earlier, UNN reported that the number of people injured as a result of the strike on Kryvyi Rih had increased to 42, including four children. Before that, 21 people affected had been reported.