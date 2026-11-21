Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that Russia could become a kind of "ark" in which all Christians would find salvation. At the same time, he called Moscow the heir to Rome and Byzantium, which allegedly passed on to it the role of the main guardian of Christian traditions. Putin made the statement in an interview with Serbian director Emir Kusturica, UNN reports.

Details

During the conversation, the Russian dictator referred to the ancient concept according to which Moscow allegedly became the last center of true Christianity.

Moscow is the Third Rome, and there will be no fourth – Putin quoted the phrase, which originated in 16th-century Russian religious thought.

According to his version, Christianity originated in Ancient Rome, moved to Byzantium after its fall, and eventually ended up in Moscow.

Russia as the last refuge for Christians

Putin claims that Moscow became the successor to the Christian faith, its traditions, and spiritual heritage.

In this sense, of course, Russia and Orthodoxy can play the role of that very ark – he said.

At the same time, the claim that Christianity originated in Rome contradicts historical facts. The religion emerged in the 1st century in the territory of the Roman province of Judea and later spread throughout the Roman Empire.

The concept of the "Third Rome" is also not historical confirmation of Moscow's special religious role, but reflects ideological notions that took shape in the Muscovite state several centuries ago.

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