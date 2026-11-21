The leadership of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office must demonstrate openness and readiness for parliamentary oversight. They should attend a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada's Temporary Investigative Commission and answer all questions from the people's deputies. Political analyst Artem Bronuzhkov stated this in an exclusive comment to UNN.

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The Temporary Investigative Commission on investigating possible violations of legislation in the fields of defense, anti-corruption law, and the observance of human rights and freedoms during martial law summoned NABU and SAPO heads Semen Kryvonos and Oleksandr Klymenko to a meeting on November 23. The MPs want to hear explanations from the heads of the anti-corruption bodies following information made public by SBU Major General Serhii Duka.

During the TSC meeting on Wednesday, he reported on criminal cases investigated by his department, in which both the heads of NABU and SAPO and certain NABU detectives were involved. In addition, he confirmed information that the wife of the head of the anti-corruption prosecutor's office was involved in one of the cases. Duka also reported that NABU and SAPO employees had still not taken a polygraph test during the year, as required by law.

During Wednesday's meeting, the issue of the negative impact of the release of films about investigations into NABU cases on Ukraine's international negotiations was also raised.

NABU and SAPO must be ready for open dialogue

According to the expert, the activities of the anti-corruption bodies are receiving particular attention from society. High-profile investigations, public conflicts between law enforcement agencies and government representatives, as well as protests surrounding the anti-corruption system indicate a strong public demand for transparency and accountability from the relevant institutions.

We see that these stories are being actively discussed, people have taken to the streets in protest, and society reacts very sharply to any manifestations of corruption. Therefore, in my opinion, the heads of NABU and SAPO must be ready to openly articulate their position, explain their actions, and answer questions arising regarding their activities – Bronuzhkov noted.

The political analyst drew attention to the fact that society has the right to receive answers to questions concerning the activities of the anti-corruption bodies.

Especially since NABU itself often uses publicity, media exposure, and public resonance as tools in its work when it comes to high-profile anti-corruption cases, suspects, and persons involved in proceedings. Therefore, in a situation where questions arise regarding the activities of the anti-corruption body itself, it would be logical to expect the same openness from its leadership. They should attend the TSC meeting, state their position, and provide answers to the questions raised by the people's deputies. I do not think there should be any problem here if an institution declares transparency and readiness for public dialogue – the expert emphasized.

At the same time, Bronuzhkov believes that public attention should focus not only on high-profile arrests, the notification of suspicions, or media coverage of criminal proceedings, but also on the specific results of anti-corruption work, including court rulings in the relevant cases.

I would like anti-corruption efforts not to be limited to high-profile statements, public campaigns, and media coverage of cases, but to produce real, tangible results, particularly in the courts. Ukrainian society has the right to see not only arrests, suspicions, or high-profile investigations, but also the final result of this work – the political analyst stressed.

According to the expert, anti-corruption bodies must report on their work.

Especially now, during the full-scale war, when corruption directly affects the state's defense capability, the efficiency of resource use, and trust in institutions, we would like to see significantly greater effectiveness in combating it. That is why representatives of the anti-corruption bodies must not only speak publicly about their work, but also be ready to report on it and answer uncomfortable questions – Bronuzhkov concluded.

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On Friday, it became known that NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko would be unable to attend the Special Commission’s meeting in person on November 23, as they would be on a business trip.

In response, Oleksii Honcharenko, the Special Commission’s chair and a member of parliament, proposed that the heads of the anti-corruption agencies join the meeting online.