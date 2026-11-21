U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a classified directive restricting bilateral military cooperation with Canada. The Washington Post reports, according to UNN.

Details

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth introduced new restrictions on defense relations between the United States and Canada, escalating the multifaceted conflict between Washington and Ottawa, which has intensified particularly because of President Donald Trump’s repeated threats to annex - the publication writes.

According to officials, Hegseth issued these previously unreported instructions in a classified memo circulated last week. One official said the new restrictions would undoubtedly be perceived by Canadians as a "slap in the face," and that they raise questions about exactly how interaction between the two countries’ armed forces will be limited.

Hegseth’s spokesman, Sean Parnell, said in response to a question that the Pentagon "is taking steps to ensure that its engagement with Canada advances specific U.S. defense objectives and, ultimately, supports the revitalization of the defense relationship."

According to Parnell, the Department of Defense "is prioritizing bilateral cooperation opportunities that strengthen the defense of our homelands and the shared hemisphere, while maintaining Canada’s ability to fulfill its NATO commitments."

The United States and Canada share intelligence with the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand as part of the "Five Eyes" alliance. An official from one of the member countries told the publication that over the past year, the volume of data the United States transmits through separate channels has declined.

We would remind you

U.S. President Donald Trump said that the United States is close to reaching a trade agreement with Canada.