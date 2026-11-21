The Russian vessel Sparta II, which was hit by Ukrainian drones in Russia’s territorial waters, lost control and entered Finland’s territorial waters. A fire is still burning on board and has so far proved impossible to bring under control. This was reported to Yle by the commander of the Finnish Border Guard, Illia Ilyin, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, after losing control, the vessel began drifting toward Finnish territorial waters. Consequently, responsibility for conducting the maritime rescue operation was transferred to Finland.

The fact is that the fire has still not been brought under control, so it cannot be ruled out that further explosions may occur there. If the fire continues uncontrolled for a prolonged period, the vessel may even sink - Ilyin noted.

The vessel is currently located approximately at the latitude of the city of Loviisa. A restricted-movement zone has been established around it to ensure safety. According to the Finnish side, the situation poses no threat to shipping or people.

Ilyin explained that the vessel’s crew is responsible for extinguishing the fire, while the Finnish Border Guard is coordinating the rescue operation.

According to the border service representative, the main priority at present is rescuing the people, followed by preventing possible environmental damage. It is not yet known whether the crew will be brought to Finland or whether the vessel will be towed to one of the Finnish ports.

What is known about the vessel’s cargo

Sparta II is under sanctions and belongs to the sphere of management of Russia’s Ministry of Defense. At the same time, the Finnish Border Guard is currently unable to confirm exactly what cargo the vessel is carrying.

It is a container ship known to have ties to the Russian armed forces. There may be military equipment on board, but it is currently impossible to confirm this - Ilyin said.

He also added that if the vessel is brought to Finland, its cargo may be inspected if there are grounds to do so.

At the same time, no decision has yet been made to tow Sparta II to a Finnish port.

A Russian cargo ship heading to Kaliningrad was attacked by drones in the Gulf of Finland