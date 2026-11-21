A decrease in pressure in the water supply networks or a temporary interruption of water supply is being observed in five districts of Kyiv. Kyivvodokanal reports this, according to UNN.

Details

Currently, a decrease in pressure in the water supply networks or a temporary interruption of water supply is being observed in the Holosiivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Podilskyi districts of the capital - the statement says.

It is reported that Kyivvodokanal specialists are working to restore a stable water supply and normalize pressure in the networks. Kyiv residents will be informed additionally about further changes in the situation.

We remind you

During the night of November 21, the Russians attacked Ukraine with three Iskander-M/KN-23/S-400 ballistic missiles, 148 Shahed-type attack UAVs (87 of them were jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and decoy drones of the "Parody" type.