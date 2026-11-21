Mercedes-Benz will sell one of its legendary experimental C 111 cars. The auction will take place on February 3, 2027, in Paris, in the Louvre building. Bild reports, according to UNN.

Details

The Mercedes-Benz C 111-II, produced in August 1970, will be put up for auction. The car is equipped with a four-rotor Wankel engine producing 350 horsepower. According to Mercedes, its top speed reaches 300 km/h.

The model stands out with its plastic body, gullwing doors, and rare Weißherbst paintwork. The car has traveled approximately 25,000 kilometers. The interior retains sports seats with a houndstooth pattern, a four-spoke steering wheel, and a Becker radio.

It is difficult to estimate the car's future value, as C 111 cars have not previously been sold at public auction, so auctioneers have no comparable results. For comparison, in 2022, the Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé was sold for 135 million euros, setting the record for the value of cars sold at auction.

It is noted that the company has not previously offered these cars for public sale, although after the model's premiere in 1969, enthusiasts reportedly even sent blank checks to Stuttgart in the hope of purchasing the car.

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