Over the past day, Ukraine’s Defense Forces eliminated and wounded another 1,730 Russian military personnel. The total personnel losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have reached approximately 1,634,860 people. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

As of November 21, 2026, the Russian army had lost 12,485 tanks and 25,884 armored combat vehicles, 24 of them over the past day.

Ukrainian troops also destroyed 52,595 artillery systems (+21), 2,289 multiple-launch rocket systems (+1), and 1,767 air defense systems (+2).

Russian drone and missile losses

Over the past day, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,065 operational-tactical-level drones and 82 cruise missiles. Russia’s total losses in these categories amount to 615,411 UAVs and 5,278 missiles.

In addition, the enemy lost 3,203 ground robotic systems (+7), 177,819 vehicles and fuel tankers (+283), as well as 4,921 items of special equipment (+2).

Since the beginning of the invasion, the Russian army has also lost 452 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 35 ships and boats, and 2 submarines.

The General Staff emphasizes that data on the enemy’s losses continue to be уточнювати.

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