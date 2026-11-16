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The Audi A4 electric car has been postponed until 2029

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

The electric Audi A4 was planned for release in 2026, but its premiere has been postponed until 2029. The reasons are financial difficulties, software, and packaging.

The Audi A4 electric car has been postponed until 2029

The Audi A4 is returning as an electric sedan, but you should not expect it anytime soon, as the car is facing numerous challenges related to software and packaging. Autoblog reports, writes UNN.

Details

Recently, Audi decided to introduce a vehicle-naming scheme based on the “even-odd numbering” principle. Models with internal combustion engines were to have odd numbers, while models with even numbers were to be electric. That is why the A5 became what it is today, even receiving an Avant model.

But as soon as people began to understand the idea, Audi quickly returned to its familiar, time-tested naming system. However, this meant that the company had planned a complete range of electric vehicles, and the A4 was to become an electric compact executive sedan.

2026 Audi A5 Premium. Source: Audi
2026 Audi A5 Premium. Source: Audi

Obstacles emerged

Audi announced plans to introduce an electric A4 years ago, before BMW launched the i4 and Mercedes announced the electric C-Class. Today, the i4 has been replaced by the Neue Klasse i3, and the C-Class EV followed its example soon afterward. As for Audi, it is absent from the market.

Now, amid the financial problems of parent company Volkswagen, the launch of the electric A4 is being delayed by several years. The British publication Autocar reports this, claiming that the Scalable Systems Platform, which was supposed to underpin the model, has been delayed even further. It was initially scheduled for release in 2026, but the magazine has named 2029 as the premiere date for the battery-powered A4.

Cost is not the only reason why the so-called A4 e-Tron will not appear on the market for several more years. The software system that was supposed to control the entire vehicle encountered a number of development difficulties. Cariad, Volkswagen Group’s in-house software company, was involved in creating the platform, but one change after another significantly slowed progress.

Another unexpected turn of events occurred when it was decided to assign software development to Rivian. The platform itself was also a problem, as Audi wanted to place footwells in the chassis instead of the conventional flat floor characteristic of many electric vehicles. This forced the engineering teams to rethink the packaging of the batteries and motors, further prolonging the process. The company also wanted to switch to a 48-volt electrical system instead of a 12-volt one during development.

If there are no further delays, the A4 e-Tron’s competitors will already have been on the market for at least two full model years by then. In the current situation, the car can no longer afford any setbacks; otherwise, its main competitors will simply capture all the sales, the publication notes.

An Audi electric car set a Guinness World Record by traveling 1,338 km on a single charge25.09.26, 14:26 • 14224 views

Julia Shramko

TechnologiesAuto
Volkswagen
Audi