Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

Ukraine has approved a list of populated areas, which was provided, in particular, to the American side, where humanitarian missions similar to the one carried out in Oleshky, Kherson region, may be conducted in the future. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this, reports UNN.

Details

We discussed this with Commander-in-Chief Drapatyi and today once again confirmed the list… and we spoke with him in detail about these humanitarian missions, the number of people we can evacuate, and what preparations we have - Zelenskyy said.

He announced the list of populated areas that was provided to the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, and the American side, where humanitarian missions similar to the one in Oleshky may be carried out:

Kherson region: Radensk, Kostohryzove, Hola Prystan, Stara Zburivka, Nova Zburivka, Hladkivka, Velyki Kopani, Kardashynka, Velyka Kardashynka;

Zaporizhzhia region: Maiaчka, Zlatopil, Dniprorudne, Kamianske, Verkhniа Verkhniа Krynytsia, Vasylivka.

This list will be updated and processed as soon as we have complete information and figures on how many people there are and what condition they are in, in each particular city or town of our country in the temporarily occupied territories - Zelenskyy added.

Reminder

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, did not rule out the possibility of carrying out new humanitarian missions in the occupied territories.