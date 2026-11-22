American television host, actor and musician Nick Cannon has been hospitalized amid his long-term battle with the autoimmune disease lupus. The 46-year-old star of "The Masked Singer" posted a photo from his hospital bed and appealed to fans to pray for him. E! News reports, writes UNN.

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On November 20, Cannon posted a photo on Instagram showing him lying in a hospital bed wearing a medical mask.

This world can really take a lot out of you! Everyone, pray for me – the television host wrote, adding the hashtag #LupusWarrior.

Cannon was diagnosed with lupus back in 2012. Since then, he has repeatedly spoken about the difficulties of living with a chronic illness.

How the illness changed the television host's life

Cannon previously admitted that the diagnosis forced him to radically reconsider his lifestyle.

According to the artist, he now pays special attention to his diet, rest and physical activity.

I work out to survive. It's a challenge, but I was made for this – he said.

The television host has also repeatedly thanked his former wife, Mariah Carey, for her support during the first months of his battle with the disease.

According to Cannon, it was her persistence and assistance to doctors that played an important role in his recovery after the first serious complications.

The artist has not yet specified the reason for his latest hospitalization or said when he plans to leave the hospital.

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