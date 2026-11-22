Ukrainian air defense forces are currently intercepting between 95% and 99% of conventional Russian attack drones. At the same time, Russia is attempting to ramp up production of jet-powered drones, which pose an additional threat. Aviation expert and Candidate of Technical Sciences in the field of unmanned technologies Bohdan Dolintse said this during a telethon broadcast, UNN reports.

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According to the expert, during the latest massive attack, Ukrainian defenders managed to intercept almost all aerial targets.

This result demonstrates a high level of effectiveness in countering conventional attack drones. However, the Russian army continues to develop other types of drones.

Russia plans to produce thousands of jet-powered drones

Dolintse noted that Moscow is seeking to significantly increase production volumes of jet-powered UAVs.

During the latest attack, almost 99% of all targets were intercepted. When it comes to jet-powered drones, the enemy is trying to increase production of these platforms – the expert said.

According to him, Russia planned to reach production of at least 3,000 jet-powered drones per month by the end of the year.

At the same time, Dolintse emphasized that it is currently unknown whether Russian industry has sufficient capabilities to achieve such figures.

Russia’s Kaliningrad Region was attacked by drones for the first time – the Baltic Fleet base may have been targeted