The BepiColombo spacecraft, after 8 years of travel and covering 10 billion km, has approached Mercury and is preparing to enter its orbit. The joint mission of the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is intended to help scientists unravel the mysteries of the planet closest to the Sun. BBC reports this, UNN writes.

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BepiColombo was launched in 2018 from a spaceport in French Guiana. Because of the Sun’s powerful gravity, the spacecraft had to constantly adjust its speed, using the gravity of other planets.

During its journey, it made 1 flyby of Earth, 2 of Venus, and 6 of Mercury.

Now the spacecraft faces its most difficult maneuver: within 11 minutes, it must reduce its speed enough for Mercury’s gravity to keep it in orbit.

What secrets of Mercury do scientists want to uncover?

Researchers seek to determine why ice is preserved in the planet’s craters, even though daytime temperatures on its surface reach +430°C.

Scientists will also study Mercury’s mysterious hollows and unusually large metallic core.

After entering orbit, BepiColombo will split into 2 spacecraft. The European one will study the planet’s surface up close, while the Japanese one will observe it from a greater distance.

Scientists hope the mission will help explain how Mercury formed and why it differs so greatly from the other planets in the Solar System.

In Europe, a space weapon capable of striking targets anywhere on the planet within 60 minutes is being developed