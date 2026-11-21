European companies have begun work on a concept for a new space-based weapon that could potentially deliver precision strikes against targets anywhere on Earth within 60 minutes of receiving an order. Defense Express reports this, citing Defense News, writes UNN.

Details

European defense contractor MBDA has signed an agreement with German startup Atmos Space Cargo to explore the possibility of creating an orbital strike system.

According to the developers' concept, such a weapon would strengthen the defense capabilities of European states and become an additional tool for deterring potential adversaries.

Spacecraft reaches Mercury for the second time in history to enter orbit

MBDA will be responsible for the warheads and guidance systems, while Atmos Space Cargo will work on the space platform and the technology for returning it to the atmosphere.

How the new space weapon will work

The project is currently at the concept-development stage, so the system's final operating principle is unknown.

According to analysts' assumptions, dozens of spacecraft could be deployed in orbit to attack targets autonomously or launch warheads from space.

Atmos Space Cargo is already developing reusable Phoenix spacecraft. The company has raised €25.7 million to create three Phoenix 2 spacecraft with a payload capacity of up to 100 kg and to develop the larger Phoenix 3, capable of carrying up to 1 tonne.

However, the timeline for the emergence of orbital weapons remains unknown, and the developers still have to overcome a number of technological challenges.

Europe to create a spacecraft to collect debris in orbit: how much it will cost and when it will "start operating"