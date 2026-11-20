Source: ESA/BepiColombo/MTM

After more than eight years of travel and covering approximately 9.66 billion km, the joint European-Japanese space mission has arrived at Mercury and is preparing to enter orbit around the tiny, little-explored planet. UNN reports this, citing The Guardian.

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The BepiColombo mission will become only the second in history to orbit the planet closest to the Sun and the smallest planet in the Solar System when flight controllers fire the spacecraft’s engines on Saturday, November 21, and place it into orbit.

For researchers, the €1.6 billion mission is the best hope yet of understanding how Mercury formed so close to the Sun, why it has a magnetic field, and what the frozen ice hidden in the planet’s permanently shadowed craters is made of.

"We are very excited; we have been waiting a long time," said Professor Emma Bunce of the University of Leicester, who has worked on the project for 20 years.

Reaching Mercury presents extraordinary challenges. Because the planet is close to the center of the Solar System, spacecraft accelerate under the Sun’s gravity and spend most of their time having to brake to avoid flying straight past it. "It is a very complex and difficult mission," said Bunce, the principal investigator for an instrument called the Mercury Imaging X-ray Spectrometer (MIXS), which will analyze the geochemical composition of the planet’s surface.

Source: ESA/BepiColombo/MTM

ESA shows new photos of Mercury from a distance of 300 km from the planet's surface

It will be several months before scientists can begin observing Mercury. At the beginning of December, the spacecraft will split into two orbiters—one European and one Japanese—which will maneuver into different polar orbits around the planet. Scientific operations are due to begin in April next year.

The European probe, named the Mercury Planetary Orbiter (MPO), will map the planet’s surface and composition at high resolution and study its interior structure to shed light on its unusually large core. Its Japanese partner will measure the planet’s magnetic field and its sodium exosphere—an extremely thin layer of gas and atoms surrounding the planet. Mercury is only 50% larger than the Moon but has four times its mass. One question to be investigated during the mission is why this rock is so dense.

Professor Geraint Jones, the lead scientific adviser for the BepiColombo project at the European Space Agency (ESA), said that anticipation of the scientific results had sustained the enthusiasm of everyone involved during the spacecraft’s eight-year journey.

"We expect to learn a great deal, using more powerful instruments on the two spacecraft to study all aspects of the planet—its interior, surface and surrounding space," he said.

Mercury is a planet of extremes. This tiny world rotates on its axis once every 58 Earth days, meaning that any point on its surface may experience daylight for three months, followed by night for three months. The distance from Earth to Mercury is just over one-third of the distance from Earth—only approximately 57.9 billion km. During the day, the surface temperature reaches 450°C, while at night it falls to -180°C.

Jones said: "In addition to cameras covering a wide range of wavelengths to study the surface, we will ‘sniff’ the gases around the planet, determine its magnetic field, investigate its internal structure using ultrasensitive instruments, and map the entire planet with a laser."

The spacecraft are expected to orbit Mercury for about three years, after which they will run out of fuel, lose altitude and eventually crash into the surface. "Unfortunately, they will not return," said Bunce.

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