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The European Space Agency (ESA) has commissioned the development of a satellite that will capture and deorbit spacecraft that have reached the end of their service life. The contract, worth more than €102 million, was awarded to the German company OHB, which is leading an international consortium. According to Bild, the launch of the ClearSpace-1 mission is scheduled for 2030, reports UNN.

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The first target "objective" will be the PROBA-1 satellite, launched by ESA in 2001. The specialized spacecraft will have to autonomously approach it, determine its position and rotation using optical and radio-frequency sensors, and then capture it with four robotic arms. After that, both satellites are expected to enter Earth's atmosphere and burn up.

The media outlet notes that this is one of the first European missions aimed at removing large objects from orbit. Unlike conventional satellites, PROBA-1 was not designed for docking and will be able to interact with the cleanup spacecraft. Therefore, navigation and capture will have to be performed almost entirely autonomously.

The Voyager 1 probe has reached a distance of one light-day from Earth

The need for such cleanup is growing along with the amount of space debris. According to ESA, more than 47,000 objects are regularly tracked in orbit. In addition, there may be approximately 1.5 million fragments ranging in size from one to ten centimeters around Earth. Even small pieces of debris are dangerous because of their high speed and can damage operational satellites.