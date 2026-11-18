REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout via Reuters

According to preliminary calculations by the U.S. space agency, NASA's "Voyager 1" probe, traveling through nearly empty interstellar space, has likely reached a milestone that no other spacecraft from Earth has yet managed to achieve, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

According to NASA's calculations, at 5:16 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday (10:16 GMT), the automated probe, launched in 1977, had moved one "light-day" away from Earth — that is, the distance light travels in 24 hours (approximately 16 billion miles or 26 billion kilometers).

Specialists at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California will have to wait about a day before receiving a signal from the probe confirming that it has reached this distance. An event dedicated to discussing the milestone is scheduled for Thursday.

"Reaching a distance of one light-day is an amazing achievement; I never even expected to see this," said Voyager Project Manager Suzanne Dodd.

In addition

"Voyager 1" — the farthest human-made object from Earth — is traveling at nearly 38,000 miles per hour (61,000 km/h). In 2012, it crossed the outer boundary of the heliosphere — a protective shell of charged particles and magnetic fields generated by the Sun — and entered interstellar space. Its "twin," "Voyager 2," also launched in 1977, entered interstellar space in 2018.

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A representative of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory said that, thanks to recent power-saving measures, both Voyager spacecraft may have enough energy to maintain communication with Earth for another three to four years.

"But the mission's main goal is scientific research, and there will be enough energy to operate the existing suite of scientific instruments until the 50th anniversary of the launch, which will be marked next year. What happens after that is difficult to predict; after all, these spacecraft are nearly 50 years old, and unforeseen situations that the team cannot anticipate may always arise," the laboratory representative added. During the early stage of its mission, "Voyager 1" flew past Jupiter and Saturn — the two largest planets in the Solar System. It continues to collect scientific data. In particular, its instruments detected a faint, monotonous hum caused by the continuous vibrations of a small amount of gas present in interstellar space.

"Voyager" transmits continuous measurements of magnetic fields, cosmic rays, and plasma waves. We receive this data on Earth whenever the antennas of the Deep Space Network are pointed at the spacecraft," Dodd said.

The Deep Space Network is an international system of giant NASA radio antennas that supports missions involving interplanetary spacecraft.

"After crossing the heliopause, the direction of the magnetic field did not change to an 'interstellar' direction, as expected. Instead, it remained the same as it was when both Voyagers crossed the heliopause — that is, a direction determined by our Sun. We continue to observe to see whether such a change in orientation will occur," Dodd said.

"We are also still detecting the influence of our Sun, including powerful solar phenomena — for example, coronal mass ejections. They create shock waves and fronts of increased pressure that reach even Voyager 1 and continue beyond it," Dodd added. "Where does the Sun's influence end and true, pristine interstellar space begin? Perhaps Voyager will operate long enough to answer that question."

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