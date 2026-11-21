The American television network CNN showed footage of the underground operation "Veles," during which Ukrainian National Guard soldiers traversed more than 15 km through a gas pipeline near Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region. As a result, the servicemen captured more than 30 Russians and blocked the route the enemy had attempted to use to bypass Ukrainian positions. CNN reported this, UNN writes.

Details

The Ukrainian defenders prepared the operation over the course of several months. Particular attention was paid to training in confined spaces, as the soldiers had to cover a considerable distance inside a narrow pipe.

To prepare, the servicemen trained in mines, where they practiced moving in restricted conditions.

How Ukrainian soldiers carried out Operation "Veles"

During the mission, the National Guard soldiers had to traverse more than 15 km through the gas pipeline, moving practically prone because of the limited space inside the structure.

Despite the difficult conditions, the servicemen managed to complete the assigned task and capture more than 30 Russian servicemen

In addition, the operation made it possible to block the route the Russians used in attempts to bypass Ukrainian defensive positions.

CNN released footage of the operation, demonstrating one of the unusual methods of conducting combat operations in the Kupiansk direction.

The military showed the destruction of a Russian "Buk-M3" worth $45 million during Operation "Vivaldi"