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The military showed the destruction of a Russian "Buk-M3" worth $45 million during Operation "Vivaldi"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 426 views

KRAKEN operators struck a Russian "Buk-M3" with an attack drone during Operation "Vivaldi." The system is valued at $45 million.

The military showed the destruction of a Russian "Buk-M3" worth $45 million during Operation "Vivaldi"

The Third Army Corps showed how a Russian Buk-M3 surface-to-air missile system was hit by an attack drone. A video of the strike was published on the unit’s Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that the system was hit during the Vivaldi offensive operation. The SAM system was attacked by operators from MURAMASA of the 21st Separate Regiment of Unmanned Systems KRAKEN using a drone. In the video, the pilots detected the SAM system with a drone as it was moving along a road accompanied by military equipment, and struck it.

The enemy’s loss of one of its key air defense assets means fewer opportunities to protect its forces on the battlefield

the Third Corps explained.

For reference

The Buk-M3 SAM system is one of the most advanced air defense systems in service with the Russian army, the unit said. It is a multifunctional medium-range system capable of intercepting aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, and drones. It is used to protect troops and infrastructure facilities from attacks from the air.

The Buk-M3 has a declared engagement altitude of up to 35 kilometers and a range of up to 70 kilometers. The SAM system is equipped with six missiles capable of shooting down targets traveling at speeds of up to 3 kilometers per second. In addition, the system has a multifunctional radar. The estimated cost of the unit is $45 million.

The Defense Forces destroyed a unique loading vehicle for the "BUK-M3" surface-to-air missile system in Donbas07.10.26, 02:24 • 9786 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineTechnologies
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Buk air defense system