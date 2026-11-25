President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with Prime Minister of Hungary Péter Magyar, met with representatives of the Hungarian community in Zakarpattia. He reported this on Telegram, UNN informs.

Details

According to the head of state, representatives of the clergy, business, public organizations, and local self-government bodies took part in the meeting.

I am glad that this visit by the head of the Hungarian government proceeded in such a constructive and positive manner. We discussed many areas during the meeting: national minority issues, education, logistics, the economy and, of course, security and peace. We will do everything to fully implement bilateral projects that will be mutually beneficial for both our peoples - Zelenskyy noted.

We remind you

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar invited President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit Budapest.

Magyar played volleyball with Zelenskyy in Berehove