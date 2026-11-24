Photo: Finnish Border Guard

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed Ukraine’s involvement in the strike on the Russian cargo ship Sparta II in the Gulf of Finland. UNN reports this, citing Bloomberg.

According to the head of state, the vessel was transporting weapons and was a legitimate military target.

Details

In an interview with the agency, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had struck the Russian vessel on November 21. According to him, the attack took place in Russia’s territorial waters. The president stressed that he considered the Ukrainian side’s actions justified, since the vessel was being used to transport weapons.

Zelenskyy also acknowledged that the incident had caused concern among Ukraine’s European partners. In this regard, the head of state instructed Ukrainian government officials and the military to strengthen communication with allies.

At the same time, Bloomberg notes that it was unable to independently confirm the presence of weapons aboard the vessel. After the strike, a large-scale fire broke out on the Sparta II. All 16 crew members were evacuated. Rescuers from several countries were involved in addressing the consequences of the incident. The damaged vessel was later towed to St. Petersburg.

Context

The incident caused concern in Finland and Norway over potential risks to regional security, civilian shipping, and the environment. Norway’s Minister of Defence Tore Sandvik said that Oslo was engaged in dialogue with Kyiv regarding the need to preserve stability in the region and comply with international law. At the same time, he stressed that Russia ending its war against Ukraine would make it possible to avoid similar attacks.

The Sparta II is owned by the Russian company Oboronlogistika, which meets the transport and logistical needs of the Russian Ministry of Defence. The vessel has been under U.S. sanctions since May 2022. It had previously appeared in reports about the transportation of Russian weapons from Syria.

We remind you

Earlier, Finland confirmed that the Russian vessel Sparta II had been hit by Ukrainian drones.