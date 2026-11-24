Apple TV has officially announced the fifth season of the cult comedy series "Ted Lasso." The decision was made following the success of the project's fourth installment. Apple TV reports, as cited by UNN.

Details

"Following the success of the fourth season, the globally acclaimed Apple series "Ted Lasso" is officially returning to the field for a fifth season. The fourth season of "Ted Lasso," starring and executive-produced by Emmy Award winner Jason Sudeikis, introduced the Lady Greyhounds team, while critics called it "the perfect preparation for a new comeback" and "one of the most beloved comedy series of the decade," the statement said.

In the fourth season, Ted returned to Richmond, where he took on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second-division women's football team. The fourth season also introduced Tanya Reynolds as Alice Chilton, whom critics called "a strong new addition," praising her "wonderful portrayal of the role," which "imbues her with barely contained intensity, frustration, and sharp micro-expressions that occasionally break through her usual impassive face."

Following its global premiere on Apple TV, the series "Ted Lasso" broke records and quickly won recognition from fans and critics around the world. The first season became the comedy series with the most Emmy Award nominations, while the series achieved the rare feat of winning two consecutive Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series for its first two seasons.

The premiere date, the start of filming, and the cast members returning alongside Sudeikis have not yet been announced. Deadline reports that filming for the fifth season of the comedy series "Ted Lasso" could begin on April 14.

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"Ted Lasso" is an American sports comedy television series based on the character of the same name, portrayed by Jason Sudeikis in a promotional video for the English Premier League by NBC Sports. The series' first season premiered on August 14, 2020, on the Apple TV+ service, and thanks to its success with viewers, the series was renewed for a second season just five days after its premiere.

However, it should be noted that the character of Ted Lasso appeared long before the series was filmed. In 2013, NBC acquired the rights to broadcast the English Premier League in the United States. To popularize European football among Americans, Jason Sudeikis and the writers created a sketch in which an eccentric American football coach who knew nothing about "soccer" unexpectedly took charge of a real Premier League club—the London-based "Tottenham."

The first promotional video was filmed directly at the club's old stadium ("White Hart Lane") and its training ground. The sketches featured the Spurs' stars at the time, including Gareth Bale.

It should be noted that Season 4 was released in August after a three-year hiatus and became the most successful launch in Apple TV history: according to Nielsen, viewers watched 296.6 million minutes of the premiere on August 4–5.

The final (10th) episode of Season 4 of the series "Ted Lasso" was released on October 6, 2026, in the United States and Canada on Apple TV and left many questions unanswered.

Recall

In July, Electronic Arts showcased the release of the new installment in the EA Sports FC 27 series, which featured new gameplay mechanics and modes, as well as the announced return—for the first time in several years—of the football club "Richmond," along with its women's team led by the legendary Ted Lasso, and the return of Alex Hunter.

Electronic Arts announced the renewal of its partnership with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, thanks to which the women's football club "Richmond" from the series "Ted Lasso" will appear in the EA FC27 football simulator.