Russia continues to deliberately attack Ukrainian civilians and critical infrastructure, seeking to deprive millions of people of electricity, heating, and water as winter approaches. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha following a meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, these attacks are part of a planned campaign of "terror and genocide against an entire nation," while Moscow is turning the most essential needs of the civilian population into targets of war.

Russia's attacks on Ukrainian ports and export routes also threaten global food security, with the consequences reaching far beyond our borders. The Kremlin is once again jeopardizing the livelihoods of millions of people, including in countries that depend on exports of Ukrainian agricultural products. Ukraine will continue to contribute to protecting global food supplies, despite Russia's attempts to disrupt them - Sybiha stated.

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He emphasized that the UN Security Council bears responsibility for countering the threat posed by Russia's aggression.

Russia's illegal occupation of the Soviet Union's permanent seat on the Security Council remains one of the most glaring contradictions in the UN system. Moscow is using a position it has never legally held to shield its aggression from international consequences. The abuse of the Council's powers undermines trust in the entire international security architecture - the head of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry emphasized.

He added that Moscow had "for years been testing how much destruction it could inflict before the international response became unbearable for the Kremlin."

"Every attack left unanswered only reinforces this calculation. The time has come to change this. Russia must lose the resources, influence, and capabilities that allow it to continue this war," Sybiha concluded.

As a reminder

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha commented on the statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov regarding "the ancestral Russian lands," noting that borders are determined not by historical delusions, but by international law and the UN Charter.

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