Donald Trump and J.D. Vance

U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance personally intervened in the situation surrounding Nvidia’s decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as chief executive. Informed sources said Monday that they believe Huang played a key role in protecting U.S. open-weight artificial intelligence (AI) models, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

The media outlet notes that open-weight AI models are systems whose core components are publicly available: users can download, modify and adapt them to solve specific tasks. The spread of such models offers Nvidia significant business prospects, as it expands the pool of consumers of the company’s chips and computing infrastructure beyond the narrow circle of major AI developers.

China currently leads in the development of open-weight AI systems. Such solutions are becoming increasingly popular among U.S. companies because they may be cheaper than proprietary (closed) tools from leading U.S. laboratories such as OpenAI and Anthropic (ANT.O). At the same time, they are nearly as effective as their counterparts.

The publication adds that Nvidia is one of the most active supporters of the U.S. open-weight AI ecosystem. In August, the company agreed to acquire Hugging Face, a platform developers use to host open-weight AI models and other resources in this field. In addition, Nvidia invested in U.S. company Reflection AI, which unveiled its first open-weight model in October.

Huang and Nvidia lobbyists also urged U.S. lawmakers to support the development of open-weight AI technologies. In particular, early this year Huang stressed in a letter that "premature restrictions" on such tools should be avoided.

Trump said Huang's return to Nvidia poses no threat to U.S. security

Earlier this month, Huang resigned as chief executive amid reports of extramarital affairs, including an alleged relationship with a Chinese spy.

On November 18, Reuters reported that the Trump administration was considering requiring U.S. companies to publicly disclose information about their use of Chinese AI models, including open-weight models. The measure is aimed at reducing U.S. dependence on Chinese technologies.

Republican lawmakers are increasingly emphasizing that the development of open-weight AI is critically important for competing with China. On Friday, two influential Republican lawmakers from the House of Representatives urged the Trump administration to support U.S. companies developing open-weight artificial intelligence models, adding that this would enable the United States to counter China more effectively.