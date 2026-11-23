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Tomorrow, outage schedules will be in effect around the clock in Ukraine. Ukrenergo reported that between 0.5 and 3.5 groups are planned to be switched off, UNN reports.

How scheduled power outages will be implemented on November 24:

• for industry — capacity limitation schedules;

• for all categories of consumers — hourly outage schedules (from 0.5 to 3.5 groups).

It should be noted that one group means four hours without electricity, so tomorrow outages may last from 2 to 14 hours.

The reason is the consequences of enemy attacks on the energy system. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore electricity for consumers as quickly as possible - Ukrenergo reported.

Russia carried out 100 strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure over the course of a week - where outages are occurring