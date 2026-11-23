The 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4*S NART Spider, which belonged to actor and racing driver Steve McQueen, whom film critics call Hollywood’s first "action" star, was sold for $18,925,000 at the Gooding Christie’s Retromobile auction in New York. UNN reports this, citing Motor1.com.

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This was the car’s first public appearance at auction. Chassis 10453 is the sixth of just 10 NART Spiders ever built by Ferrari.

Bidding opened at $10 million during the two-day Retromobile auction in New York and reached $17.2 million before commissions. Including the buyer’s premium, the final amount reached $18.9 million, firmly placing this NART Spider among the most valuable cars sold at auction.

The sale concludes a recent series of eight-figure results for Ferrari auctions, including the sale of two nearly identical Ferraris on the same day earlier this month.

Gooding & Co. calls "NART Spider" an unofficial nickname associated with Luigi Chinetti’s North American Racing Team, which commissioned this small series from Scaglietti. Chassis 10453 left the factory painted Blu Sera with a black Connolly leather interior; it was one of two cars originally painted in this shade. McQueen, who was called "the King of Cool," repainted it a darker metallic blue, had the seats reupholstered, removed the bumpers, and installed a radio console.

The $18.9 million result did not set a new record for a NART Spider. Chassis 10709, a one-owner car with no accident history, was sold for $27,500,000 at the RM auction in Monterey in August 2013. That amount remains the benchmark for this model.

The difference is nearly $8.6 million. It can be explained by the history of each car. Both are genuine NART Spiders with matching-numbers engines, but the stories that the auction houses build around them read very differently.

Chassis 10453 spent about 40 years in a prominent American Ferrari collection before this sale. Its current owner bought the car from a Ferrari dealer on Long Island in 1986 and kept it away from public view until Gooding Christie’s offered it for sale with an estimated value of $15 million to $20 million.

In its initial road test in September 1967, Road & Track magazine called the NART Spider convertible "the most enjoyable sports car in the world." That phrase still explains why collectors seek to acquire any Ferrari 275 GTB/4*S NART Spider, regardless of whether documentation is available.

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