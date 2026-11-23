In Ukraine, 41% of the population lives below the poverty line, while 26% of households have no savings at all. The World Bank continues to monitor Ukrainians’ financial situation, employment, access to services, and living conditions as part of the Listening to Ukraine (L2UKR) study. This is stated in materials from the World Bank study, reports UNN.

Details

The Listening to Ukraine project provides up-to-date information on how Ukrainian households are adapting to the large-scale shocks caused by the full-scale war. Through regular telephone surveys, dashboards, and analytics, researchers track changes in family incomes, employment, financial stability, access to services, housing conditions, health, and the population’s priorities. This helps identify new vulnerabilities and shape policies and recovery measures.

The World Bank conducts the telephone surveys in cooperation with the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology. The study ran from April 2023 to December 2024, except for September 2024, and from May to December 2025. The next stage is scheduled for May–December 2026.

Every month, researchers interview between 1,500 and 2,000 households by telephone. This makes it possible to cover all areas of Ukraine where Ukrainian mobile communications operate, except for Luhansk Oblast and Crimea.

Residents of regions where active hostilities are ongoing are also included in the survey if telephone contact can be established with them. At the same time, the number of respondents from Donetsk and Kherson oblasts is small, so coverage of these territories is limited.

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When data from several survey waves are combined, the results can be analyzed separately for rural and urban areas, as well as by region. The exception is the territories that have suffered the most from the Russian invasion, where surveying opportunities are limited.

Since October 2024, all respondents have been selected exclusively using random-digit dialing.

The Listening to Ukraine study is expected to continue in 2027 as well. Data collection is planned to take place every month from January through December.

The work is supported by the multilateral pooled funds for co-financing public expenditures to ensure the resilience of administrative capacity in Ukraine (PEACE). The donors include Belgium, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Spain, Switzerland, and the United States.

The study is also funded by the Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund (URTF), including by the government of the United Kingdom במסגרת the SPIRIT project, implemented by the World Bank.

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