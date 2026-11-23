Russia continues its attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, carrying out 100 strikes over the course of a week. As of the morning of November 23, there are power outages in 7 regions, with the situation most difficult in Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Emergency outages are in Kharkiv region, while grid restrictions are in place in Dnipropetrovsk region. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

Enemy attacks on the energy sector over the week

"The enemy continues its attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Over the past week alone, Russia deliberately attacked Ukraine’s energy and oil and gas sectors 100 times. A total of 224 incidents that resulted in damage to energy and oil and gas infrastructure were recorded during this period," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Which regions have outages and where the situation is most difficult

"As a result of strikes on energy infrastructure and hostilities, as of this morning, some consumers remain without power in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Odesa, Poltava, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions," the statement said.

"The situation remains difficult in Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions. The enemy has inflicted large-scale damage on energy facilities that supply the regions with electricity," the Ministry of Energy said.

Thanks to the work of energy workers, it was possible to restore power to critical infrastructure facilities, as noted.

"In Dnipropetrovsk region, grid restrictions are being applied to prevent outages caused by overloading equipment. Electricity supplies to consumers are currently being gradually restored in the regions. After power is restored, temporary voltage spikes, voltage drops, or emergency outages are possible. Please do not leave high-power electrical appliances plugged in, in order to protect them from damage," the ministry noted.

Repair crews, as noted, are working to restore electricity supplies in the affected regions. At the same time, the enemy repeatedly attacks facilities that have already been restored, while constant air raid alerts significantly slow down repair work, the Ministry of Energy reported.

"Over the past day, the enemy attacked a gas infrastructure facility in Dnipropetrovsk region. Three employees were injured in the strike. Two suffered concussions, while another sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he is receiving all necessary medical assistance," the statement said.

Where emergency outages and schedules are in effect

"Due to equipment damage caused by previous enemy attacks and a drop in voltage in the high-voltage grid, emergency outages are being imposed in Kharkiv region. A return to scheduled outages will take place after the situation in the energy system stabilizes," the statement said.

"Throughout November 23, hourly electricity outage schedules are in effect in most regions of Ukraine, while power-limitation schedules apply to industry. Due to Russia’s ongoing attacks, the electricity supply situation may change rapidly," the Ministry of Energy emphasized.