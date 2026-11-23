Democrat Gabbard defeated Fox after a recount in the US
Kyiv • UNN
Chuck Gabbard defeated Virginia Foxx in North Carolina by a margin of fewer than 300 votes. Democrats will gain the most seats in the House of Representatives since 1992.
Democrat Chuck Gabbard won the election to the U.S. House of Representatives in North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District following a recount, defeating longtime Republican Congresswoman Virginia Foxx. ABC News reports, according to UNN.
Details
It is noted that Gabbard’s victory will give Democrats their largest number of seats in the House of Representatives in 34 years.
According to the results with 99% of voters counted, Gabbard led Foxx by 48.7% to 48.6%. The difference between the candidates is less than 300 votes.
After a determined and meticulous electoral process, voters in the Fifth Congressional District exercised their constitutional rights and declared that their voices had been heard
The publication notes that, consequently, Democrats will have their largest representation in the lower chamber of Congress since 1992, when they also won 258 seats.
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