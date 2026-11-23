Democrat Chuck Gabbard won the election to the U.S. House of Representatives in North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District following a recount, defeating longtime Republican Congresswoman Virginia Foxx. ABC News reports, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Gabbard’s victory will give Democrats their largest number of seats in the House of Representatives in 34 years.

According to the results with 99% of voters counted, Gabbard led Foxx by 48.7% to 48.6%. The difference between the candidates is less than 300 votes.

After a determined and meticulous electoral process, voters in the Fifth Congressional District exercised their constitutional rights and declared that their voices had been heard - Foxx wrote on social media.

The publication notes that, consequently, Democrats will have their largest representation in the lower chamber of Congress since 1992, when they also won 258 seats.

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