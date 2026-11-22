In Libya, new attacks by unidentified drones on Russian cargo vessels have been reported, as a result of which at least two ships may have been damaged. Local media report this, writes UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, a Bayraktar TB2 reconnaissance and strike drone was allegedly used to monitor the targets and adjust the strikes. At the same time, its affiliation remains unknown.

Information about the extent of the damage to the two cargo vessels has not yet received independent confirmation. It is also unknown who exactly was behind the attacks.

A Russian warship was attacked earlier in the port of Benghazi

On November 22, authorities in eastern Libya confirmed an explosion aboard a Russian ship at a naval base in Benghazi. According to preliminary investigation findings, the cause may have been a drone attack.

According to reports by international media, the Russian corvette "Mercury," which joined the Russian Black Sea Fleet in 2023, sustained serious damage.

There is currently no official information about any country's involvement in the strikes.

Libya officially confirmed an explosion on a Russian ship in the port of Benghazi; the corvette "Mercury" was likely destroyed